Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Heidi Klum defends America's Got Talent comments amid Gabrielle Union exit controversy

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:58s - Published < > Embed
Heidi Klum defends America's Got Talent comments amid Gabrielle Union exit controversy

Heidi Klum defends America's Got Talent comments amid Gabrielle Union exit controversy

Heidi Klum has hit back at critics after she insisted she had an "amazing" time working on America's Got Talent.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Heidi Klum Defends America's Got Talent After Gabrielle Union's Firing

Heidi Klum isn't ready to X out America's Got Talent. As the reality show continues to face headlines...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •Just Jared


Former ‘AGT’ Judge Heidi Klum Weighs in on Flap Over Gabrielle Union Ouster

Former ‘AGT’ Judge Heidi Klum Weighs in on Flap Over Gabrielle Union OusterFormer “America’s Got Talent” judge Heidi Klum weighed in on the controversy surrounding the...
The Wrap - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

FilmNewsWeb

Film-News.co.uk RT @FilmNewsWeb: https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Heidi Klum defends America's Got Talent comments amid Gabrielle Union exit controversy https://t.c… 2 days ago

LifesPrism

Life's Prism Heidi Klum Defends America’s Got Talent, Saw ’Nothing‘ Inappropriate https://t.co/6pwWtd53ta https://t.co/L5Iq1DkRA4 3 days ago

People_SA

People Magazine SA Heidi Klum defends America’s Got Talent comments amid Gabrielle Union exit controversy - https://t.co/hMwAppcmQ4 https://t.co/RACiLDQP3S 3 days ago

CinemaNews24

CINEMANEW24.COM Heidi Klum defends America’s Got Talent comments amid Gabrielle Union exit controversy – Film News | … https://t.co/2iiMK4QPfV 3 days ago

FilmNewsWeb

Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Heidi Klum defends America's Got Talent comments amid Gabrielle Union exit controversy… https://t.co/V4y7yqK0xN 3 days ago

HristinaNicola1

Hristina Nicolas Heidi Klum Defends Her Statements on 'America's Got Talent' and Gabrielle Union Firing https://t.co/d0wV9EHHvP @TheBlastNews 3 days ago

bknox06

Bobbi Knox RT @enews: Heidi Klum Defends America's Got Talent After Gabrielle Union's Firing https://t.co/qklhia4KSX 3 days ago

FilmNewsWeb

Film-News.co.uk RT @FilmNewsWeb: https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Heidi Klum defends America's Got Talent following Gabrielle Union exit controversy https://t.co/I9… 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Actor/Host Terry Crews Talks NBC's 'America's Got Talent: Champions' & 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' [Video]Actor/Host Terry Crews Talks NBC's "America's Got Talent: Champions" & "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"

Hosted by Terry Crews, NBC's “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” brings together the world’s most talented and memorable fan-favorite acts from past seasons of “Got Talent” franchises..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 38:28Published

Terry Crews Would Love To Do Old Spice Ads Again! [Video]Terry Crews Would Love To Do Old Spice Ads Again!

Terry Crews fondly remembers the 10 years he spent as a spokesperson for Old Spice and shares that he'd be more than happy to come back to their commercials.BUILD is a live interview series like no..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 02:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.