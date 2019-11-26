Chinese railway worker alerts train drivers by phone instead of running to safety when earthquake strikes

This is the moment a Chinese railway worker telephoned local train drivers to warn them about a powerful earthquake on January 19.

In the video, captured in Jiashi County, a man named locally as Shi Sancheng suddenly gets up from his seat and uses his hand to hold onto the table and steady himself while calmly making a call with a wireless phone.

The room starts to shake and the light flickers on and off during the 6.4-magnitude earthquake, which hit northwestern China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

According to reports, Jiashi County experienced at least eight aftershocks.

One person had serious injuries and two suffered minor injuries.