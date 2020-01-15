Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

The LIst Of Grammy Performers Keeps Getting Bigger And Better

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
The LIst Of Grammy Performers Keeps Getting Bigger And Better

The LIst Of Grammy Performers Keeps Getting Bigger And Better

The list of performers at the 2020 Grammy Awards just keeps growing and growing.

Music's biggest night's star-studded lineup includes Billie Eilish and Lizzo, who will each make their Grammys stage debut.

According to CNN, Demi Lovato will be making her first live performance since 2018.

Also taking the stage will be the classic rock legends Aerosmith.

The Jonas Brothers and Camila Cabello are scheduled to make an appearance as well.

Legends like Run-D.M.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

The LIst Of Grammy Performers Keeps Getting Bigger And Better

Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, No release required




You Might Like


Tweets about this

HowardaHorowitz

Howard a. Horowitz The list of Grammy performers keeps on growing https://t.co/E9eIb7wmSo 3 days ago

JFrayWTOP

Jason Fraley List of Grammy performers keeps growing: https://t.co/wCqTJyvPkh 3 days ago

folionigeria

Folio Nigeria The list of 2020 Grammy performers keeps growing https://t.co/wSTqBJW3fo 3 days ago

StephenBright

RevStephenBright🌊🌈♏️♿️🥄🦻🏻🧷;📎🐈📝🎙GenX The list of Grammy performers keeps on growing https://t.co/FqvFN87Wcb 3 days ago

breakingnewshe1

The Breaking News Headlines The list of Grammy performers keeps on growing https://t.co/ZfqYIZBK6z 3 days ago

brightcasttv

brightcast The list of Grammy performers keeps on growing https://t.co/CNZsFtrtDh Watch On Brightcast https://t.co/2svvPj2c9w 3 days ago

JacobNBrown1992

Jacob Brown The list of Grammy performers keeps on growing - CNN https://t.co/Yrcpv5nUIM 4 days ago

opulent_usa

Opulent Philanthropy Inc. https://t.co/raSegClvIa The list of Grammy performers keeps on growing https://t.co/1gyJ9WHTu1 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 YouTube Artists Who Could Win a Grammy [Video]Top 10 YouTube Artists Who Could Win a Grammy

From bedroom studios to household names, these artists have come a long way! For this list, we’re taking at some of the most talented musical artists and groups from YouTube who haven’t already won..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:52Published

Camila Cabello, Jonas Brother & More Added as Grammy Performers | Billboard News [Video]Camila Cabello, Jonas Brother & More Added as Grammy Performers | Billboard News

Camila Cabello, Jonas Brother & More Added as Grammy Performers | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:10Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.