"Carter" Star Jerry O'Connell Talks Season Two Of The WGN America Series

WGN America's "Carter" is a one-hour, light procedural that follows the adventures of Harley Carter (Jerry O'Connell), a former TV detective who has officially left Hollywood to solve crimes in his hometown.

Mixing his natural abilities as a detective with his slightly overrated abilities as an actor, Harley continues to solve unorthodox crimes in his unorthodox way.

In season two, Harley Harley finds himself facing a whole new crop of quirky mysteries.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview"