Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Spenser Confidential Movie - Mark Wahlberg

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 02:58s - Published < > Embed
Spenser Confidential Movie - Mark Wahlberg

Spenser Confidential Movie - Mark Wahlberg

Spenser Confidential - Mark Wahlberg | Official Trailer | Netflix Film When two Boston Police officers are murdered, ex-cop Spenser (Mark Wahlberg) teams up with his no-nonsense roommate, Hawk (Winston Duke), to take down criminals in this action-comedy.

Spenser (Mark Wahlberg) — an ex-cop better known for making trouble than solving it — just got out of prison and is leaving Boston for good.

But first he gets roped into helping his old boxing coach and mentor, Henry (Alan Arkin), with a promising amateur.

That's Hawk (Winston Duke), a brash, no-nonsense MMA fighter convinced he'll be a tougher opponent than Spenser ever was.

When two of Spenser’s former colleagues turn up murdered, he recruits Hawk and his foul-mouthed ex-girlfriend, Cissy (Iliza Shlesinger), to help him investigate and bring the culprits to justice.

From director Peter Berg, SPENSER CONFIDENTIAL is an action-comedy co-starring Bokeem Woodbine, Marc Maron, and Post Malone.

Inspired by Robert B.

Parker’s Wonderland, a best-selling novel by Ace Atkins.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jramon1998

Ramón RT @PopCrave: .@PostMalone stars in the trailer for Mark Wahlberg’s new Netflix movie 'Spenser Confidential.’ https://t.co/sHW51KN3wV 14 minutes ago

CSGalloway

Charles Galloway Spenser Confidential Trailer and Release Date for Mark Wahlberg Netflix Movie https://t.co/SQ0drsSsj1 18 minutes ago

tieranylea

tier RT @RollingStone: Post Malone plays a prison inmate in the trailer for 'Spenser Confidential,' the upcoming Netflix action film starring Ma… 56 minutes ago

alexdueben

Alex Dueben The trailer for Spenser Confidential looks like a typical Mark Wahlberg action movie. Other than the names, nothing… https://t.co/YtJF9J095J 1 hour ago

itsjjonair

JJ RT @hot933hits: @PostMalone has a movie coming out! -@itsjjonair https://t.co/DY6HBVrhs2 1 hour ago

hot933hits

The New Hot 93.3 @PostMalone has a movie coming out! -@itsjjonair https://t.co/DY6HBVrhs2 1 hour ago

kasaltsundram55

sundram RT @entertainmentIE: One to check out on Netflix in March https://t.co/fTzOk0zQxS 2 hours ago

JeffRadioGuy

Jeff Holland RT @KiSSedmonton: I wonder if some face tattoos will make me as talented as Post Malone... 🤔 Check out this trailer for Spenser Confidenti… 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Spenser Confidential on Netflix - Official Trailer [Video]Spenser Confidential on Netflix - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Netflix movie Spenser Confidential starring Mark Wahlberg, Winston Duke, Post Malone, Alan Arkin, Iliza Shlesinger, Bokeem Woodbine, Cassie Ventura and Donald..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:47Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.