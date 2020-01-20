Spenser Confidential Movie - Mark Wahlberg

Spenser Confidential - Mark Wahlberg | Official Trailer | Netflix Film When two Boston Police officers are murdered, ex-cop Spenser (Mark Wahlberg) teams up with his no-nonsense roommate, Hawk (Winston Duke), to take down criminals in this action-comedy.

Spenser (Mark Wahlberg) — an ex-cop better known for making trouble than solving it — just got out of prison and is leaving Boston for good.

But first he gets roped into helping his old boxing coach and mentor, Henry (Alan Arkin), with a promising amateur.

That's Hawk (Winston Duke), a brash, no-nonsense MMA fighter convinced he'll be a tougher opponent than Spenser ever was.

When two of Spenser’s former colleagues turn up murdered, he recruits Hawk and his foul-mouthed ex-girlfriend, Cissy (Iliza Shlesinger), to help him investigate and bring the culprits to justice.

From director Peter Berg, SPENSER CONFIDENTIAL is an action-comedy co-starring Bokeem Woodbine, Marc Maron, and Post Malone.

Inspired by Robert B.

Parker’s Wonderland, a best-selling novel by Ace Atkins.