Erosion concerns around the Jupiter lighthouse

WPTVNEWSCHANNEL FIVE'S MATTSCZESNY IS LIVE ALONG THINLET -SHANNON, THE ICONIC LIGHTHOUSEHERE SITS ON A SMALL PENINSULAAND THE DUNES FACING EAST TOOKA BEATING TO THE POINT WHEREMANY HERE ARE WONDERING HOWTHEY'LL PROTECT THE DUNES FROMFURTHER EROSION.“OVER THE HOLIDAY SEASON ITSEEMED TO GET MUCH WORSE THANIT HAS BEEN IN THE PAST” CHIPBLOCK IS TALKING ABOUT THEDUNES AROUND THE JUPITERLIGHTHOUSEÃTHE VIEW FROM HISHOME ACROSS THE WATER SHOWSTHE ERODING DUNESÃMADE WORSEHE SAYS BY PEOPLE WALKING ANDCLIMBINGÃIN JUST THE PASTSEVERAL WEEKS.“RUNNING UP ANDDOWN DIGGING HOLES IN THEDUNES PUTTING WATER SLIDES UPTHERE DOGS AND KIDS RUNNING UPAND DOWN“ BLOCKÃVICE MAYOROF THE JUPITER COLONY INLET &WORRIES THE INCREASING EROSIONCOULD THREATEN THE LIGHTHOUSEITSELFÃSOME WHO'VE BEEN HEREALL THEIR LIVES REMEMBER IMUCH DIFFERENTLY.“20 YEARSAGO IT WAS NICE THE DUNE WENTRIGHT DOWN TO THE WATER THEYWERE SLOPED AND NOW ITA BIG CLIFF” THE DUNES RUNADJACENT TO A HIKING TRIALAROUND THE LIGHTHOUSE -RECENTLYÃCHIP BLOCK SAYS THEBUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT HASTRIED SIGNS AND FENCING TO TRYAND KEEP PEOPLE OFF THE DUNESÃSO FAR IT DOESNWORKING.

144456 THE STABILITYOF THE DUNES IS IMPORTANT FORTHE HEALTH OF THE WHOLE AREAPLUS THERETHERE AND ITS UNHEALTHY FORTHE WILE LIFE TO HAVE THEDESTRUCTION AND HAVE BEDISTURBED THE WAY IT IS ASWELL AS ALL THE VEGETATION”CHIP BLOCK SAYS THE FEDERALBUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT DOESPLAN TO MEET WITH LEADERS HEREIN THE AREA WITHIN WEEKS TODISCUSS HOW BEST TO PROTECTTHOSE DUNES.

