Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ AFC title game touchdown run was legendary, yet familiar

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ AFC title game touchdown run was legendary, yet familiar

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ AFC title game touchdown run was legendary, yet familiar

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes powered another playoff comeback with his 27-yard touchdown scramble serving as the most memorable moment during a 35-24 victory against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game.
Modest Mahomes talks up team mates after win over Titans

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes produced a dazzling 27-yard touchdown run in leading Kansas City...
Reuters - Published

Mahomes' path back to AFC title game started soon after last year's heartbreak

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may have suffered a devastating loss to the New...
bizjournals - Published


8-year-old's video about Mahomes' hair, football makeup goes viral

8-year-old Reese Wallace loves makeup and being in the spotlight, but there is one thing she loves even more — Patrick Mahomes.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:53Published

The Super Bowl History of the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers

The Super Bowl History of the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers On Feb. 2, the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will face off in Miami, Florida, for Super Bowl LIV.

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:22Published

