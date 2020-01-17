Global  

Gov. Lee says he signed LGBT adoption refusal bill to protect religious liberty

Business leaders across the state are worried about a new law that allows adoption agencies to deny services to gay couples.
OR INJURIES.BUSINESS LEADERS ACROSS THESTATE ARE WORRIED ABOUT A NEWLAW THAT ALLOWS ADOPTIONAGENCIES TO DENY SERVICE TOSSGAY COUPLES.THEY'RE WORRIED THE STATE WILLBE HIT HARD ECONOMICALLYBECAUSE OF THE MEASURE.GOVERNOR LE SAID THE DECISIONTO SIGN THE BILL INTO LAW WASBECAUSE IT'S BASED ONPROTECTING RELIGIOUS FREEDOMLGBT GROUPS SAY IT'SDISCRIMINATORY.THE NEW LAW PROTECTS ADOPTIONAGENCIES FROM LAWSUIT FORREFUSING SERVICE.




