New Development Coming In Kristin Smart Case

New Development Coming In Kristin Smart Case

New Development Coming In Kristin Smart Case

The mother of Kristin Smart, a Stockton teen who vanished from Cal Poly in 1996 is filled with anxiety.

The FBI has reportedly prepped her for a big development, without saying what or when.
Kristin Smart, former student from Cal Poly still missing after 24 years

Kristin Smart, a former student from Cal Poly has been missing since 1996, was declared dead in 2002...
USATODAY.com - Published


shellmartinewe

Martin Shell RT @robin_warder: Wow, there could potentially be a major development in the Kirstin Smart case very soon. It's pretty obvious what happene… 1 day ago

CoachChurro

HandMeAChurroBeforeIFaint RT @GoodDaySac: New Development In Disappearance Of Kristin Smart May Be Coming https://t.co/g8F0db0eOz 2 days ago

GoodDaySac

Good Day Sacramento New Development In Disappearance Of Kristin Smart May Be Coming https://t.co/g8F0db0eOz 2 days ago

robin_warder

thetrailwentcold Wow, there could potentially be a major development in the Kirstin Smart case very soon. It's pretty obvious what h… https://t.co/oGil2sQcB1 2 days ago


FBI may have potential break in Kristin Smart case [Video]FBI may have potential break in Kristin Smart case

The San Luis Obispo case has remained unsolved since 1996

Credit: KSBW     Duration: 01:45Published

Family Of Woman Who Disappeared More Than 2 Decades Ago Awaits Possible Update [Video]Family Of Woman Who Disappeared More Than 2 Decades Ago Awaits Possible Update

Kristin Smart's mother says she was contacted by the FBI and they told her to be ready.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:36Published

