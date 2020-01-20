New Development Coming In Kristin Smart Case
New Development Coming In Kristin Smart Case
The mother of Kristin Smart, a Stockton teen who vanished from Cal Poly in 1996 is filled with anxiety.
The FBI has reportedly prepped her for a big development, without saying what or when.
