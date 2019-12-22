Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

World in Pictures: Sport

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
World in Pictures: Sport

World in Pictures: Sport

Some of the best images from the past week taken by Reuters photographers across the globe and selected by our editors.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

2019 sporting year in pictures [Video]2019 sporting year in pictures

A look back at a year of sport in 2019. From Wales' Six Nations win, to Anthony Joshua's heavyweight title fight and everything in between.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.