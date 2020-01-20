Wozniacki prepares for final tournament

SHOWS: MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA (JANUARY 18, 2020) (TENNIS AUSTRALIA - FOR NEWS PURPOSES ONLY.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) CAROLINE WOZNIACKI ON WHY SHE IS RETIRING SAYING: "There's a lot of thoughts.

Just, it's something I've been thinking about for for a long time, for a while and I just looked in my life and my career and everything else, and I just had a look inside of myself.

And it felt right.

It felt like the right time and for many reasons.

But, I'm out here and I love this sport and I love everything that it's given me.

And I love being out there and competing.

But I'm ready to start a new chapter in my life." STORY: Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki has said that retiring from tennis will be "emotional." The Dane is playing in her final tournament at this year's Australian Open before she leaves the sport to take on new challenges away from the court.

Woznicki won a long-awaited first Grand Slam title at the 2018 tournament in Melbourne but has struggled over the past year, finishing last season with no titles, for the first time since 2007.

Her opening match this year is against Kristie Ahn, the world No.

92 who is coming off a first-round loss in qualifying in Auckland.

