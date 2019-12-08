Global  

Watch: Firefighters continue to battle Surat market blaze

Firefighters continued their efforts to control the blaze in Surat.

A massive fire broke out at Surat's Raghuveer Market on Tuesday.

At least 40 fire tenders are on spot to douse flames.
