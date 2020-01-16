Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

SHIKHAR DHAWAN RULED OUT OF INDIA'S NEW ZEALAND TOUR | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:50s - Published < > Embed
SHIKHAR DHAWAN RULED OUT OF INDIA'S NEW ZEALAND TOUR | Oneindia News

SHIKHAR DHAWAN RULED OUT OF INDIA'S NEW ZEALAND TOUR | Oneindia News

Senior India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the New Zealand tour due to the shoulder injury he sustained during the third ODI against Australia.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Shikhar Dhawan's NZ tour in doubt after fresh shoulder injury, medical team looking at "scan reports"

*Bengaluru:* Senior India opener Shikhar Dhawan's tryst with injuries continued as he did not come...
Mid-Day - Published

Shoulder injury puts Dhawan in doubt for NZ tour

Bengaluru, Jan 19 (IANS) Senior opener Shikhar Dhawan could be doubtful for India's upcoming tour of...
Sify - Published Also reported by •News24Reuters India



You Might Like


Tweets about this

unmanili90

syed iliyas hussain RT @BCCI: NEWS: India’s ODI squad against New Zealand announced: Kohli (C), R. Sharma (VC), P. Shaw, Rahul, Shreyas, M. Pandey, Pant (WK),… 20 seconds ago

AlArabiya_Eng

Al Arabiya English Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of India’s tour of New Zealand with a shoulder injury, says the c… https://t.co/HOUDQqNUpv 4 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pakistan seeks US help for removal from FATF's grey list | Oneindia [Video]Pakistan seeks US help for removal from FATF's grey list | Oneindia

PAK URGES US TO REMOVE IT FROM FATF'S GREY LIST, HIGH ALERT SOUNDED AT MANGALORE AIRPORT, NIRBHAYA'S MOTHER: HANG CONVICTS ONE BY ONE, SC REJECTS NIRBHAYA CONVICT'S PLEA, MODI, SHAH FELICITATE JP NADDA..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:29Published

J&K: Major terror plot busted ahead of Republic Day | OneIndia News [Video]J&K: Major terror plot busted ahead of Republic Day | OneIndia News

Major JeM terror plot busted ahead of Republic Day, Bru refugees to permanently settle in Tripura, SC dismisses review petitions in AGR case, MS Dhoni omission from BCCI contract list sparks retirement..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.