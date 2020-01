Delhi polls 2020: After waiting for over 6 hours, Arvind Kejriwal files nomination | Oneindia News

DELHI POLICE ISSUES TRAFFIC ADVISORY FOR REPUBLIC DAY REHEARSAL , AFTER WAITING OVER 6 HOURS, ARVIND KEJRIWAL FILES NOMINATION, AFTER KERALA & PUNJAB NOW WEST BENGAL TO PASS RESOLUTION AGAINST CAA, AMIT SHAH FIRMLY SAYS, CAA WON'T BE WITHDRAWN, AFTER AKALIS, DUSHYANT CHAUTALA'S JJP SAYS NO TO BJP'S DELHI POLL OFFER, BHIM ARMY CHIEF'S BAIL CONDITIONS MODIFIED, US PRESIDENT CALLS HIS IMPEACHMENT 'HOAX' AT DAVOS and other news



Tweets about this NDTV Elections After Waiting 6 Hours, Arvind Kejriwal Files Nomination For Delhi Polls: Over six hours… https://t.co/puDzK8DosG 7 hours ago Bony Uppal After Waiting Over 6 Hours, Arvind Kejriwal Files Nomination For Delhi Polls- ask the GST practitioners!! https://t.co/BpuSWz4nQa 8 hours ago Atul Maurya🇮🇳 RT @scroll_in: When the chief minister arrived at the election office, he saw scores of candidates waiting ahead of him. Most of them did n… 9 hours ago scroll.in When the chief minister arrived at the election office, he saw scores of candidates waiting ahead of him. Most of t… https://t.co/AwrZ611KLZ 9 hours ago mohammad ismail The MEAN team.....After Waiting Over 6 Hours, Arvind Kejriwal Files Nomination For Delhi Polls - NDTV https://t.co/lfVeGsTX0b 10 hours ago Shagufta Gahlot RT @ndtvvideos: After waiting over 6 hours, #ArvindKejriwal files nomination for Delhi polls Read here: https://t.co/gSjWniiuex #DelhiEle… 10 hours ago Roopchand Mahanthi RT @NewIndianXpress: After waiting for over 6 hours, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal files nomination for Assembly polls on deadline day https://t… 10 hours ago The New Indian Express After waiting for over 6 hours, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal files nomination for Assembly polls on deadline day https://t.co/kE187mNOLH 10 hours ago