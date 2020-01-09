Global  

Brexit: Government suffers fourth defeat in the Lords

The Government has suffered a fourth defeat in the Lords over Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal as peers backed a move to ensure the rights of child refugees to be reunited with their families in the UK.

Voting was 300 to 220, majority 80.
