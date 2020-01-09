Brexit: Government suffers fourth defeat in the Lords 19 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:31s - Published Brexit: Government suffers fourth defeat in the Lords The Government has suffered a fourth defeat in the Lords over Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal as peers backed a move to ensure the rights of child refugees to be reunited with their families in the UK. Voting was 300 to 220, majority 80.

