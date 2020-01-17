Global  

Gun industry gathers in Las Vegas for SHOT Show

The gun industry is gathering in Las Vegas for its annual trade show.

SHOT Show takes place at Sands Expo Convention Center through Jan.

24.

The event kicks off on Tuesday, one day after pro-gun activists held a major rally in Virginia to protest gun control measures.

Over the weekend, a local protest took place in Las Vegas of people expressing their opposition to Nevada's new red flag law.

Shot Show Las Vegas takes place at Sands Expo Convention Center on 201 Sands Avenue.
0
