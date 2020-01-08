Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Digital Trends Live - 1.21.20 | Time To Regulate Artificial Intelligence + A Tesla Compact City Car??

Video Credit: Digital Trends - Published < > Embed
Digital Trends Live - 1.21.20 | Time To Regulate Artificial Intelligence + A Tesla Compact City Car??

Digital Trends Live - 1.21.20 | Time To Regulate Artificial Intelligence + A Tesla Compact City Car??

On the show today: Google's CEO calls for regulation of A.I.; Uber is letting some California drivers set their own rates; The Canoo EV lounge is taking early subscriptions for launch next year; Akili is looking to video games as a potential treatment for ADHD; Cameras from CES getting attention: Nikon D780 & The Cannon EOS 1D-X M3 plus the modular Instax360; How 5G will revolutionize in-car entertainment; Could Tesla's next car be a compact city car?; Beyond StubHub, Gametime is providing more transparency in ticketing; SpaceX successfully tested the Crew Dragon escape system; NASA is exploring using fungus to help grow a moon base; Lexus is working on concepts for lunar travel; Tech Nation and the impact of Brexit on the startup scene in the U.K.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sunera_tech

Sunera Technologies DAS2020 – We are now Live! Watch DAS 2020 on the link: https://t.co/ISQmD4OSFW Our speakers talking about Digital… https://t.co/gWH1YJgqhi 4 minutes ago

mhthompson

Meghan Thompson RT @leeodden: What does the future hold in store for B2B marketing? Here are 10 top trends for 2020 + 33 bonus tactics: - Personalization -… 55 minutes ago

dmichaelstudio

Don Michael Studio, LLC RT @DigitalTrends: Digital Trends Live - 1.21.20 | Time To Regulate Artificial Intelligence + A @Tesla Compact City Car?? #DTLive https://t… 5 hours ago

DTautos

DT Autos Digital Trends Live: A.I. regulation, electric vehicle subscriptions, and more https://t.co/tsJpcsgNss 6 hours ago

realizetoday

realizetoday #DigitalTrendsLive: #AI regulation, electric vehicle subscriptions, and more https://t.co/GFAFa4Wcpu https://t.co/5CKIO9DziQ 8 hours ago

CGIsrael

CGIsrael Digital Trends Live: A.I. regulation, electric vehicle subscriptions, and more https://t.co/OxZqDR3EDY https://t.co/v9M40SS5sB 8 hours ago

juliajpeters

Julia Menefee RT @EY_US: We found that a third of executives say if they don't reinvent their businesses in the next 5 years, they'll cease to exist. Our… 10 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Snuggle up with the best romance movies currently streaming on Netflix [Video]Snuggle up with the best romance movies currently streaming on Netflix

Looking for a love story? We've rounded up the best romance movies currently on Netflix, whether you're in the mood for a tale of young love or one with a man who falls for artificial intelligence.

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 00:48Published

Audi AI:ME Driving in Las Vegas [Video]Audi AI:ME Driving in Las Vegas

A car that thinks for itself and is even empathetic? The “Audi Intelligence Experience” shows how it’s done: The car knows its user and their habits and uses intelligent functions combined with..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.