Louis Tomlinson adds Noel Gallagher credit to Walls

Louis Tomlinson adds Noel Gallagher credit to Walls

Louis Tomlinson adds Noel Gallagher credit to Walls

Louis Tomlinson's 'Walls' sees Noel Gallagher credited as a "lyricist and composer" as elements of the track are similar to three Oasis classics.
