PM's Brexit deal suffers Lords defeats on child refugees

PM's Brexit deal suffers Lords defeats on child refugees

PM's Brexit deal suffers Lords defeats on child refugees

Peers supported an amendment by Lord Dubbs to allow refugee children to join their families in the UK after Brexit.
Brexit: Government suffers fourth defeat in the Lords [Video]Brexit: Government suffers fourth defeat in the Lords

The Government has suffered a fourth defeat in the Lords over Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal as peers backed a move to ensure the rights of child refugees to be reunited with their families in the UK...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:31Published

