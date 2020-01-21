Billie Eilish Is 'Terrified' About Her Upcoming Documentary

Billie Eilish Is 'Terrified' About Her Upcoming Documentary Eilish reportedly signed a $25 million deal with Apple TV+ to document her rise to stardom after the release of her debut album.

She has been reportedly freaking out about the release of the documentary because she hasn't seen any of the footage.

Billie Eilish, to 'Billboard' While details of the documentary are still scarce, it will be directed by Peabody Award-winner R.J.

Cutler.

The director was granted behind-the-scenes access and also observed Eilish's family life.