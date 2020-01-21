Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Billie Eilish Is 'Terrified' About Her Upcoming Documentary

Billie Eilish Is 'Terrified' About Her Upcoming Documentary

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:58s - Published < > Embed
Billie Eilish Is 'Terrified' About Her Upcoming Documentary

Billie Eilish Is 'Terrified' About Her Upcoming Documentary

Billie Eilish Is 'Terrified' About Her Upcoming Documentary Eilish reportedly signed a $25 million deal with Apple TV+ to document her rise to stardom after the release of her debut album.

She has been reportedly freaking out about the release of the documentary because she hasn't seen any of the footage.

Billie Eilish, to 'Billboard' While details of the documentary are still scarce, it will be directed by Peabody Award-winner R.J.

Cutler.

The director was granted behind-the-scenes access and also observed Eilish's family life.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HPERISCOTH1

HPERISCOTH Billie Eilish confirms new album plans and says she’s “terrified” about her forthcoming documentary coming out… https://t.co/7878V6bcBs 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Billie Eilish to perform at Oscars [Video]Billie Eilish to perform at Oscars

Billie Eilish is set to perform at the Oscars, where fans speculate she may be unveiling the theme tune to upcoming Bond movie 'No Time To Die'.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:46Published

Billie Eilish Teases Upcoming Documentary, New Music and Being Open About Mental Health | Grammys 2020 [Video]Billie Eilish Teases Upcoming Documentary, New Music and Being Open About Mental Health | Grammys 2020

On the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards, Billie Eilish discussed her upcoming documentary, strategy for releasing new music and more.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 04:16Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.