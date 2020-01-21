Billie Eilish Is 'Terrified' About Her Upcoming Documentary
Billie Eilish Is 'Terrified' About
Her Upcoming Documentary Eilish reportedly signed a
$25 million deal with Apple TV+ to document her rise to stardom
after the release of her debut album.
She has been reportedly freaking out
about the release of the documentary
because she hasn't seen any of the footage.
Billie Eilish, to 'Billboard' While details of the
documentary are still scarce, it will be directed by Peabody
Award-winner R.J.
Cutler.
The director was granted behind-the-scenes access
and also observed Eilish's family life.