Laura Dern Set to Star in Nick Hornby's Quibi Show | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Duration: 01:13s
Laura Dern Set to Star in Nick Hornby's Quibi Show | THR NewsLaura Dern Set to Star in Nick Hornby's Quibi Show | THR News
1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @THR: Emmy winner and Oscar nominee @LauraDern will play a bartender with a sympathetic ear in 'Just One Drink' on Quibi. Details: https… 32 minutes ago

marcosarellano

Marcos Arellano Laura Dern to Star in Quibi Show From Nick Hornby https://t.co/eFoKdbGdFb 5 hours ago

THR

The Hollywood Reporter Emmy winner and Oscar nominee @LauraDern will play a bartender with a sympathetic ear in 'Just One Drink' on Quibi.… https://t.co/EFCQwGu0f1 7 hours ago

charlestrotter

Charles Th. Dryer Newly-minted SAG Award winner Laura Dern to serve JUST ONE DRINK as star and exec producer of Quibi series from Nic… https://t.co/Ifxy6mr2CA 8 hours ago

kbaileyjava2

Mr. Mistoffelees RT @THR: Emmy winner and Oscar nominee @LauraDern is the newest A-lister to team up with https://t.co/fEObpW6Cz6 10 hours ago

THRtv

THR TV News Laura Dern Set to Star in Nick Hornby's Quibi Show | THR News https://t.co/HVtjhLrlEi https://t.co/5cqxsBsDFj 12 hours ago

CastingNetworks

Casting Networks 'Just One Drink' is a series of one-act vignettes between a bartender (#LauraDern) and the customers she serves, al… https://t.co/mKcUuFubty 12 hours ago

kwakunaly

Wholesome Nate 🇬🇭 I definitely will wanna talk to Laura Dern as a bartender https://t.co/Sq34mci47q 17 hours ago


2020 SAG Awards: The Most Memorable Moments | THR News [Video]2020 SAG Awards: The Most Memorable Moments | THR News

Other winners included Joaquin Phoenix for 'Joker,' Renée Zellweger for 'Judy,' Brad Pitt for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,' Laura Dern for 'Marriage Story,' Jennifer Aniston for 'The Morning Show'..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 03:44Published

Laura Dern on the Golden Globes 2020 After Show [Video]Laura Dern on the Golden Globes 2020 After Show

The Hollywood Reporter hosted the official after show for the 2020 Golden Globes.

Credit: THR Events     Duration: 03:32Published

