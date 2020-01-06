Laura Dern Set to Star in Nick Hornby's Quibi Show | THR News

Wholesome Nate 🇬🇭 I definitely will wanna talk to Laura Dern as a bartender https://t.co/Sq34mci47q 17 hours ago

Casting Networks 'Just One Drink' is a series of one-act vignettes between a bartender ( #LauraDern ) and the customers she serves, al… https://t.co/mKcUuFubty 12 hours ago

Mr. Mistoffelees RT @THR : Emmy winner and Oscar nominee @LauraDern is the newest A-lister to team up with https://t.co/fEObpW6Cz6 10 hours ago

Charles Th. Dryer Newly-minted SAG Award winner Laura Dern to serve JUST ONE DRINK as star and exec producer of Quibi series from Nic… https://t.co/Ifxy6mr2CA 8 hours ago

The Hollywood Reporter Emmy winner and Oscar nominee @LauraDern will play a bartender with a sympathetic ear in 'Just One Drink' on Quibi.… https://t.co/EFCQwGu0f1 7 hours ago

Marcos Arellano Laura Dern to Star in Quibi Show From Nick Hornby https://t.co/eFoKdbGdFb 5 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn RT @THR : Emmy winner and Oscar nominee @LauraDern will play a bartender with a sympathetic ear in 'Just One Drink' on Quibi. Details: https… 32 minutes ago