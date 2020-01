CODA movie - Patrick Stewart, Katie Holmes 14 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 01:52s - Published CODA movie - Patrick Stewart, Katie Holmes CODA movie trailer HD (2020) - starring Patrick Stewart, Katie Holmes - Plot synopsis: A famous pianist struggling with stage fright late in his career finds inspiration with a free-spirited music critic. Genre: Drama / Music Director: Claude Lalonde Writer: Louis Godbout Stars: Patrick Stewart, Katie Holmes, Giancarlo Esposito

"Coda" - cast: Patrick Stewart, Katie Holmes, Giancarlo Esposito, Patrick Ryan, Nicholas Haze *Release date :* January 31, 2020 *Synopsis :* A famous pianist (Stewart) at the twilight of his...

