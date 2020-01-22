VIRGINIA GUN RALLY

Tonight?

Thousands of second amendment supporters gathered in virginia?

Angry over democratic lawmakers proposing new gun restrictions.

As skyler henry reports?

Many of the protesters came heavily armed, but the demonstratio n remained peaceful.

(pkg) (nats)protestr s brought a massive show of fire power to the virginia state capitol monday& angry over newly proposed state gun laws.

(sot: don vos/ gun owner)"this is america.

You will not take our guns.

If you think you want to take them, we'll have a second revolution."

Concerned about violence& virginia's governor di* ban weapons from the pr?gun demonstratio n insid* capitol square.sherif f scott jenkins from culpeper county, virginia spoke at the rally.

(sot: sheriff scott jenkins/culpeper county, va)"i will choose to deputize thousands of my citizens to see that they're able to keep their lawfully owned firearms and not by disarmed."

Tensions have been rising since democrats took control of the state legislature and proposed several bills to limit handgun purchases and require background checks.

It follows a deadly mass shooting in virgina beach last summer.gun owners came to push back.michelle thomas says she carries a gun every day.

(sot: michelle thomas/gun owner)"i am a single female.

I think it makes a big difference in my life."

Michael mumford is part of a group called black guns matter.

(sot: michael mumford/gun owner)"you need to be prepared to protect what's your at all times.

That's life, that's the life we live in."

(standup close: skyler henry/cbs news/richmond, va)"as gun rights protesters wrapped up their rally, those who want more restrictions on guns cancelled plans for a counter demonstration."

Students from march for our lives&the group formed following the parkland school shooting& slept inside lawmakers offices last night and lobbied in the capitol today.

(sot: michael mccabe/march for our lives)"with all of the threats and all of the terribly violent rhetoric that's going on right now our main goal is not to engage with gun extremists today."

Both sides say they'll be back at the statehouse before lawmakers vote on the new gun laws.skyler henry, cbs news, richmond, virginia