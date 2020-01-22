Global  

Coco Gauff advances in Australian Open

Coco Gauff's grandmother is her biggest fan.
Coco Gauff advances in Australian Open

SCHEDULED TO HIT THE COURT TONIGHT IN THE SECOND ROUND OF THE AUSTRALIAN OPEN.

THE 15 YEAR OLD IS COMING OFF A BIG WIN AGAINST ONE OF HER IDOLS, VENUS WILLIAMS

WHO SHE ALSO BEAT AT WIMBLEDON

ONE OF HER BIGGEST FANS WILL BE WATCHING HER EVERY STEP OF THE WAY. YVONNE ODOM SAYS SHE COULDN'T BE HAPPIER FOR WHAT HER 15-YEAR OLD GRANDDAUGHTER HAS ACCOMPLISHED & AND SHE KNOWS THAT COCO'S HARD WORK AND GRACE WILL KEEP MOVING HER FORWARD. IT PAID OFF IN THE OPENING ROUND OF THE AUSTRALIAN OPEN WHEN COCO TOOK DOWN 39 YEAR OLD TENNIS PHENOM VENUS WILLIAMS IN STRAIGHT SETS. YOU MAY REMEMBER COCO FIRST BURST INTO THE NATIONAL SPOTLIGHT WHEN THE TEEN BEAT WILLIAMS AT WIMBLEDON LAST SUMMER.

ODOM SAYS THAT WASN'T JUST A HUGE WIN FOR COCO BUT HER FAMILY AS WELL. SPECIFICALLY, ODOM SAYS SHE WAS JUST AS EXCITED FOR HER HUSBAND, COCO'S GRANDFATHER, AS SHE WAS FOR COCO. SHE WON IT AND I WHISPERED IN HIS EAR AND I HUGGED HIM AND I WHISPERED IN HER EAR I SAID EDDIE I AM SO HAPPY FOR YOU BECAUSE MY HUSBAND HAS POURED IN TO SO MANY KIDS IN THIS COMMUNITY HIS ENTIRE LIFE.

HIS LITTLE LEAGUE PROGRAM TURNS 50 YEARS OLD THIS YEAR.

AS FOR COCO

ODOM SAYS SHE HASN'T STOPPED TRAINING SINCE THAT FIRST BIG WIN AND UNDERSTANDS SHE CAN'T TAKE ANYTHING FOR GRANTED. I JUST WANT HER TO DO HER BEST. GAUFF IS SCHEDULED TO PLAY ROMANIA IN THE SECOND ROUND OF THE OPEN.



