Coco Gauff advances in Australian Open

SCHEDULED TO HIT THE COURTTONIGHT IN THE SECOND ROUND OFTHE AUSTRALIAN OPEN.

THE 15YEAR OLD IS COMING OFF A BIGWIN AGAINST ONE OF HER IDOLS,VENUS WILLIAMS ..

WHO SHE ALSOBEAT AT WIMBLEDON WPTVGILMORE EXPLAINS WIN OR LOSE..

ONE OF HER BIGGEST FANSWILL BE WATCHING HER EVESTEP OF THE WAY.YVONNE ODOM SAYS SHE COULDNBE HAPPIER FOR WHAT HER15-YEAR OLD GRANDDAUGHTER HASACCOMPLISHED& AND SHE KNOWSTHAT COCOHARD WORK AND GRACE WILL KEEPMOVING HER FORWARD.IT PAID OFF IN THE OPENINGROUND OF THEROUND OF THE AUSTRALIAN OPENWHEN COCO TOOK DOWN 39 YEAROLD TENNIS PHENOM VENUSWILIAMS IN STRAIGHT SETS ..YOU MAY REMEMBER COCO FIRSTBURST INTO THE NATIONASPOTLIGHT WHEN THE TEEN BEATWILLIAMS AT WIMBLEDON LASTSUMMER.

ODOM SAYS THAT WASNJUST A HUGE WIN FOR COCO BUTHER FAMILY AS WELL..SPECIFICALLY, ODOM SAYS SHEWAS JUST AS EXCITED FOR HERHUSBAND, COCOAS SHE WAS FOR COCO.SHE WON IT AND I WHISPERED INHIS EAR AND I HUGGED HIM AND IWHISPERED IN HER EAR I SAIDEDDIE I AM SO HAPPY FOR YOUBECAUSE MY HUSBAND HAS POUREIN TO SO MANY KIDS IN THISCOMMUNITY HIS ENTIRE LIFE.

HISLITTLE LEAGUE PROGRAM TURNS 50YEARS OLD THIS YEAR.

AS FORCOCO..

ODOM SAYS SHE HASNSTOPPED TRAINING SINCE THATFIRST BIG WIN AND UNDERSTANDSSHE CANGRANTED.I JUST WANT HER TO DO HER BESTAND IOR DRAW WEANYHOW BECAUSE I DONYOU EVER WIN ANOTHER MATCHYOULOVE YOU I LOVE THEM ALLGAUFF IS SCHEDULED TO PLAYROMANIATHE SECOND ROUND OF THE OPENAT 8-50 TO