Did The Crown Prince Of Saudi Arabia Actually Hack Jeff Bezos' Phone?

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:38s
British media has reported that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' phone was hacked by Mohammed bin Salman.

According to Business Insider, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, carried out the deed in May 2018, via a link in a WhatsApp message.

That would be just months before the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who wrote for the Bezos-owned Washington Post.

It was also well before Jeff Bezos announced in January 2019 that he was getting divorced.
Recent related news from verified sources

Saudi Arabia says Jeff Bezos phone hacking allegations are 'absurd'

The billionaire's phone was hacked in 2018 after receiving a WhatsApp message sent from the personal...
The Age - Published Also reported by •Business Insider


The Saudi hack on Jeff Bezos' phone went on for months and led to gigabytes of personal data being stolen, according to new report

The Saudi hack on Jeff Bezos' phone went on for months and led to gigabytes of personal data being stolen, according to new report· *The Financial Times reported on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia's possible hack of Amazon CEO Jeff...
Business Insider - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Saudi's crown prince denies Bezos phone hacking [Video]Saudi's crown prince denies Bezos phone hacking

On Wednesday Saudi's crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman refuted allegations that he hacked Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos' phone. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:22Published

