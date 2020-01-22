Did The Crown Prince Of Saudi Arabia Actually Hack Jeff Bezos' Phone?

British media has reported that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' phone was hacked by Mohammed bin Salman.

According to Business Insider, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, carried out the deed in May 2018, via a link in a WhatsApp message.

That would be just months before the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who wrote for the Bezos-owned Washington Post.

It was also well before Jeff Bezos announced in January 2019 that he was getting divorced.