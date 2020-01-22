Man carries 2 nightclub shooting victims to safety 7 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:35s - Published Man carries 2 nightclub shooting victims to safety As many as six victims remain hospitalized following the shooting Sunday at 9ine Ultra Lounge in Kansas City, Missouri. And the man who tended to two women who were shot that night hopes to reconnect with them. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Man carries 2 nightclub shooting victims to safety AT LEAST SIX VICTIMS ARESTILL IN THE HOSPITAL...AND TONIGHT, WE TALKEDWITH ONE MAN WHOHELPED SAVE TWO OF THEVICTIMS."I would do it again for them ifI hadto."THE MAN SAT DOWN WITH41 ACTION NEWS ANCHORGABRIELLA PAGAN.GABRIELLA --KEVIN - DIA.JUST MINUTES AFTER HEWALKED INSIDE THEDOORS -- THE GUNMANSTARTED FIRING SHOTS.NOW HE'S TELLING HISSTORY WITH THE SOLEPURPOSE OF GETTING INTOUCH WITH TWO WOMENHE HELPED CARRY TOSAFETY.Dominique Harlin, Survivor"Once the shooting startedhappening pretty much a lot ofpeople fell on the floor."DOZENS ON TOP OF ONEANOTHER.AT THE VERY BOTTOM OTHAT PILE LAID 30 YEAROLD DOMINIQUE HARLIN..."When people fell on the floora lady herself fell on the floorand fell on me and prettymuch she let me know she'dbeen shot and when I felt likeit was the right time to pickherup and carry her to a safespot I had picked her up andcarried her to a safety spot.""And then I looked to my right,it was another person she wasin and out of it and that's theone I had put on Facebook,she had black boots on and agreen shirt."RUSHING BOTH WOMENTO A COAT CHECK ROOMDOWN THE HALL WHEREHE WOULD TRY AND KEEPTHEM BOTH ALIVE."The one I put in the chair wasbleeding real heavy and whenI had put her in the chair...thonly thing I know the best wayto stop blood is pressure so Itook my coat off and I put mycoat against her leg trying tostop the blood and the othone was laying on the floor.She was kind of in and out,like - she was fighting for herlife that's how I feel."HARLIN AND MORE THAN ADOZEN OTHERS SPENTTHE NEXT 20 TO 3MINUTES HIDING IN THATCOAT ROOM - WAITING FORPOLICE TO CLEAR THESCENE AND FORPARAMEDICS TO GO IN."When you see a person'seyes kinda rolling behind theirhead and you know they'rethere but they're not there andpretty much they're fighting fortheir life. You don't know ifthey're still living or not.that'sthe only things in my headright now like don't know ifshe's even alive right now andthis person was literally rightnext to me... I helped thisperson... take her to theback."AS HARLIN BEGINS THEHEALING PROCESS -- HESAYS MEETING THE TWOWOMEN HE PULLEDSAFETY -- IS CRITICAL."Them two people for sure Iknow for a fact they were rightnext to me.""I guess with them two I feel Ihad a connection with thand my thing is I just wannamake sure they still alive.""I would do it again for them ifI had to."HARLIN SAYS HE WANTSTO GET IN TOUCH WITHTHE WOMEN OR THEIRFAMILIES IN ORDER TOARRANGE FOR A MEETING.... AND WE AT 41 ACTIONNEWS WANT TO HELP.THROUGH THE POWER OFSOCIAL MEDIA - IF ANYONEKNOWS EITHER WOMANOR HOW TO GET IN TOUCHWITH THEM, PLEASEREACH OUT TO US ON OFACEBOOK PAGE SO WECAN HELP MAKE THATHAPPEN.IN THE S





