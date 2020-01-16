Global  

Covington leaders meet to hammer out rules, standards for city's proposed homeless ordinance

Covington leaders meet to hammer out rules, standards for city's proposed homeless ordinance

Covington leaders meet to hammer out rules, standards for city's proposed homeless ordinance

With input from different agencies who work with people experiencing homelessness, city leaders worked on adding provisions to their homeless ordinance that would hold those same agencies accountable to certain standards.
