Massive brawl breaks out between Kansas and Kansas State Basketball players THE COWBOYS.. VISITING IOWASTATE TONIGHT.. THIS WAS ATWO POINT GAME AT THE HALF..THE THOMAS DZIAGWA THREE..CUTTING THE CYCLONES LEAD TO5, WITH 13 MINUTES TO GO..-- BUT.. IOWA STATE ANSWERSRIGHT BACK.. TYRESEHALLIBURTON.. 'EASY AS1-2-3'.. THE CYCLONES RUNOFF 8 STRAIGHT POINTS.. THESHOOT 51 PERCENT FROM THEFIELD.. AND O-S-U.. FALLSTO OH-AND-6 IN THE BIG 12 -89-82, THE FINAL..MEANWHILE IN LAWRENCETONIGHT.. A MASSIVE BRAWL,BETWEEN THE JAYHAWKS ANDIN-STATE RIVAL K- STATE..FINAL SECONDS OF THE GAME..SILVIO DESOUSA.. WITH THEBLOCK.. THE STAREDOWN..DAJUAN GORDON.. SHOVINGDESOUSA.. AND HERE WE GO..PUNCHES THROWN.. AT ONEPOINT.. DESOUSA.. PICKINGUP A CHAIR.. THIS GOES ONFOR NEARLY A MINUTE.. SPILLSIN TO THE STANDS..UGLY SCENE AT PHOG ALLENFIELDHOUSE.. BILL SELF..CALLING IT, QUOTE.. "ANEMBARRASSMENT"..K-U WINS BY 21, BY THE WAY..AND WELCOME INTO SPORTSEVERYBODY.. AS ANDY DUFRANE