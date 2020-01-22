SC refuses to stay implementation of CAA, Centre gets 4 weeks to reply | OneIndia News
Centre gets 4 weeks to respond to petitions on Citizenship Act, SC refuses to stay implementation of CAA, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi reaches out to people in Kashmir, Karti Chidambaram takes a shot at Rajinikanth on Periyar row, Saudi Crown Prince hacked Amazon CEO's phone and more news
IN A BREATHER FOR THE MODI GOVERNMENT, THE SC HAS REFUSED TO STAY THE IMPLEMENTATION OF THE CONTROVERSIAL CITIZENSHIP ACT AFTER A CLUTCH OF PETITIONS SOUGHT ITS WITHDRAWAL OR DELAY AS THEY ARGUE THAT..