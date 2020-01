SC refuses to stay CAA, gives 4 weeks to Centre to respond to pleas on CAA | Oneindia News

IN A BREATHER FOR THE MODI GOVERNMENT, THE SC HAS REFUSED TO STAY THE IMPLEMENTATION OF THE CONTROVERSIAL CITIZENSHIP ACT AFTER A CLUTCH OF PETITIONS SOUGHT ITS WITHDRAWAL OR DELAY AS THEY ARGUE THAT IT VIOLATES THE BASIC STRUCTURE OF THE CONSTITUTION.

THE 3 JUDGE BENCH HEADED BY CJI SA BOBDE WHICH HEARD THE MATTTER HAS GIVEN THE CENTRE 4 WEEKS TO RESPOND TO THE PETITIONS.

THE APEX COURT ALSO SAID THAT IT MAY REFER PLEAS CHALLENGING THE VALIDITY OF THE ACT TO A LARGER CONSTITUTION BENCH.