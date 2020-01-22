Global  

Sophie Turner wants Lizzie McGuire role

Sophie Turner wants Lizzie McGuire role

Sophie Turner wants Lizzie McGuire role

'Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner would love to join the 'Lizzie McGuire' revival as the "new Miranda" when the show returns from its break.
Sophie Turner Publicly Implores for a 'Lizzie McGuire' Role

The 'Game of Thrones' alum reaches out to producers of the revamped series via Instagram as she is...
Sophie Turner wants to join Hilary Duff in ‘Lizzie McGuire’ revival and play Miranda: ‘I’m here and available’

Sophie Turner is swooping in to save the day.
Sophie Turner eager to join Lizzie McGuire reboot [Video]Sophie Turner eager to join Lizzie McGuire reboot

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner has volunteered to return to the small screen to join the cast of the Lizzie McGuire reboot.

