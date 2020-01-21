Shapps: New precautions introduced against coronavirus

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says new precautions are being introduced to protect the country from the coronavirus.

Travellers arriving in the UK from the affected region of China are separated into an area where 'extra attention can be given'.

Report by Etemadil.

