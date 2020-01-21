Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Shapps: New precautions introduced against coronavirus

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:31s - Published < > Embed
Shapps: New precautions introduced against coronavirus

Shapps: New precautions introduced against coronavirus

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says new precautions are being introduced to protect the country from the coronavirus.

Travellers arriving in the UK from the affected region of China are separated into an area where 'extra attention can be given'.

Report by Etemadil.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cornavirus public health emergency expected to be declared in China [Video]Cornavirus public health emergency expected to be declared in China

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is expected to declare a Public Health Emergency of International Concern in response to the coronavirus outbreak which appears to have originated in eastern China...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published

Coronavirus Spreads In China [Video]Coronavirus Spreads In China

The coronavirus started in the Chinese city of Wuhan and has already seen hundreds taken ill, with four confirmed deaths. Heightened precautions are being taken in China and elsewhere by governments,..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 01:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.