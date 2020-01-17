Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Harvey Weinstein Trial Opening Statements Today

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:46s - Published < > Embed
Harvey Weinstein Trial Opening Statements Today

Harvey Weinstein Trial Opening Statements Today

Harvey Weinstein’s rape and sexual assault trial begins today in Lower Manhattan.

Dozens of women have accused of the disgraced movie producer of sexual misconduct, but his trial will focus on just two allegations.

CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Opening Statements Today, More Than 2 Years After Scandal Broke And Sparked #MeToo

Dozens of women have accused of the disgraced movie producer of sexual misconduct, but his trial will...
CBS 2 - Published

A #MeToo moment: Harvey Weinstein trial set to open

NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein spawned the #MeToo movement. Now, the former film titan is...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Just Jared JrReuters IndiaReutersCBS 2



You Might Like


Tweets about this

NBCNewYork

NBC New York Opening statements and the first witness testimony are expected today in Harvey Weinstein's trial. https://t.co/TEMNCuv5P5 8 minutes ago

instantsPost

instant.com.pk Harvey Weinstein: Opening statements are set to begin today in his***assault trial https://t.co/FZfwuqWmTq https://t.co/7kvApQoNJq 13 minutes ago

AnimalDefenceMX

Animal Defence MX @Kattavernd Harvey Weinstein's***assault trial is set to begin today, more than two years https://t.co/7iLey9mMOU 13 minutes ago

Cultureifyer

Cultureify Opening statements set for Harvey Weinstein trial in New York City | https://t.co/HXNjP0mmQE https://t.co/Ad8t40hj1G 16 minutes ago

ABC7Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago Opening statements set for Harvey Weinstein trial in New York City https://t.co/ROuHc7LZ9F 16 minutes ago

notComey

NotComey RT @notComey: Harvey Weinstein rape and sexual assault trial set for opening arguments: Opening arguments in Harvey Weinstein’s rape and se… 22 minutes ago

hyo__yeon

Hyoyeon @null Explainer: What to expect at Harvey Weinstein's rape trial Opening statements be https://t.co/LKxTYdKTDl 23 minutes ago

summerskirt

 @null Explainer: What to expect at Harvey Weinstein's rape trial Opening statements be https://t.co/WoRQO8gMHn 23 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein accuser opts out of controversial settlement deal [Video]Harvey Weinstein accuser opts out of controversial settlement deal

A fourth alleged victim of Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct has opted out of a controversial class action settlement deal.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published

Jury Selected For Harvey Weinstein Sex Assault Trial [Video]Jury Selected For Harvey Weinstein Sex Assault Trial

A jury has been selected in the Harvey Weinstein sex assault trial.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:26Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.