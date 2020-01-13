Meghan's father defends reputation in new documentary

Thomas Markle - the father of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex - fears he will never speak to his estranged daughter or Prince Harry again.

In a new documentary, which was filmed in October before the couple stood down as working members of the royal family, Markle said that he heard about Meghan's pregnancy on the radio rather than directly from his daughter.

He didn't attend his daughter's 2018 wedding after he suffered a heart attack.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) FATHER OF DUCHESS OF SUSSEX, THOMAS MARKLE, SAYING: "I want to apologize to the queen and to the royal family.

I want to do that and I was told by them, don't.

And I was scheduled to go to the airport and go fly to England, because they still wanted me to come because of the wedding and be at the wedding and at that time, I got a massive heart attack and was then taken to the Sharp hospital across the border [...] The last time they might see me is being lowered into the ground.

I don't think at this point they're thrilled to see me or want to talk to me." Buckingham Palace confirmed on Saturday (January 18) that Harry and Meghan would no longer be working members of the royal family.

They will not use their "Royal Highness" titles and will pay their own way in life, freeing them to forge a new future in Canada and the United States.