Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Meghan's father defends reputation in new documentary

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:21s - Published < > Embed
Meghan's father defends reputation in new documentary

Meghan's father defends reputation in new documentary

The estranged father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has sought to defend his reputation in a new documentary to be broadcast on Wednesday, but said he fears he will never speak to his daughter or her husband, Britain's Prince Harry, again.

Emer McCarthy reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Meghan's father defends reputation in new documentary

Thomas Markle - the father of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex - fears he will never speak to his estranged daughter or Prince Harry again.

In a new documentary, which was filmed in October before the couple stood down as working members of the royal family, Markle said that he heard about Meghan's pregnancy on the radio rather than directly from his daughter.

He didn't attend his daughter's 2018 wedding after he suffered a heart attack.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) FATHER OF DUCHESS OF SUSSEX, THOMAS MARKLE, SAYING: "I want to apologize to the queen and to the royal family.

I want to do that and I was told by them, don't.

And I was scheduled to go to the airport and go fly to England, because they still wanted me to come because of the wedding and be at the wedding and at that time, I got a massive heart attack and was then taken to the Sharp hospital across the border [...] The last time they might see me is being lowered into the ground.

I don't think at this point they're thrilled to see me or want to talk to me." Buckingham Palace confirmed on Saturday (January 18) that Harry and Meghan would no longer be working members of the royal family.

They will not use their "Royal Highness" titles and will pay their own way in life, freeing them to forge a new future in Canada and the United States.



Recent related news from verified sources

Meghan Markle's father defends his reputation in new documentary

The estranged father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has sought to defend his reputation in a new...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •Indian Express



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Funsandfacts1

Funsandfacts Meghan's father defends reputation in new documentary https://t.co/X712APt7AO 8 minutes ago

BritishHeraldUK

British Herald LONDON- The estranged father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has sought to defend his reputation in a new documentary… https://t.co/tuOEo0va5v 2 hours ago

ReeVuuw

Reevuuw Meghan Markle's father defends his reputation in new documentary https://t.co/XksGiMlX28 https://t.co/6co0JAIqbX 3 hours ago

malaymail

Malay Mail Meghan Markle’s father defends his reputation in new UK documentary | Malay Mail https://t.co/YhnZuty3BA 3 hours ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Meghan Markle’s father defends his reputation in new documentary https://t.co/SkIlUPE6zn 4 hours ago

british_asia

British Asia News Meghan Markle's father defends his reputation in new documentary https://t.co/UKRCmH5TnO https://t.co/khVfjY4Fuq 7 hours ago

uktopnews

UKTOPNEWS.com Meghan Markle’s father defends his reputation in new UK documentary https://t.co/s48y8UQAjE 8 hours ago

maheshsdalvi

maheshsdalvi Meghan Markle’s father defends his reputation in new UK documentary https://t.co/kx3pvQZmrL https://t.co/f2mWGXED12 8 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Meghan's father defends reputation in new documentary [Video]Meghan's father defends reputation in new documentary

The estranged father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has sought to defend his reputation in a new documentary to be broadcast on Wednesday, but said he fears he will never speak to his daughter or her..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:22Published

Queen Calls For Meeting Over Meghan And Harry's Royal Departure [Video]Queen Calls For Meeting Over Meghan And Harry's Royal Departure

Queen Elizabeth and her heirs will meet Prince Harry on Monday to thrash out a plan for Harry and Meghan. The couple recently triggered a royal crisis by announcing they would be stepping back from..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.