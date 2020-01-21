Global  

Citizenship law: India's top court gives government four weeks to respond

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 04:28s
Citizenship law: India's top court gives government four weeks to respondCitizenship law: India's top court gives government four weeks to respond
India's top court gives government more time to explain divisive citizenship law

India's Supreme Court declined calls to suspend the implementation of a new citizenship law on...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Deutsche Welle


Battle for India’s new citizenship law moves to top court

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s top court on Wednesday began hearing dozens of petitions seeking the...
Seattle Times - Published


bhramvadini

Kaali RT @proud_swadesi: @Swamy39 @hodlvolk Crux of today's Supreme court hearing on CAA: 1) No stay on Citizenship Law (CAA) 2) No stay on NPR 3… 7 seconds ago

Taufeek92693855

Taufeek Khan RT @ReutersIndia: Supreme Court gives government more time to explain divisive citizenship law https://t.co/hge7ItbKmH https://t.co/uvJYzg2… 4 minutes ago

KVajpayaee

KATYAYAN VAJPAYEE #constitutionofindia #भक्तों_की_सूजी_है #CAA_NRCProtests #CAA #CAA_NRC #CAA_NRC_NPR #ModiMadeDisaster… https://t.co/M0Kb7S3EkV 5 minutes ago

S_hantu

Shantaram gopi RT @proud_swadesi: @BJP4Karnataka @LillyMaryPinto @INCIndia Crux of today's Supreme court hearing on CAA: 1) No stay on Citizenship Law (CA… 7 minutes ago

si_rael

Raja Rael Si (Son Of God, the King) Reject CAA&NRC SC Hearing On CAA: No Stay On Citizenship Law, NPR As Top Court Gives Centre 4-Weeks To Respond The apex court also… https://t.co/esgYAAbr3E 8 minutes ago

netizenmay

Natalie Mayroth RT @ndtv: No stay on #CitizenshipAct for now; Supreme Court says interim order on #CAA petitions to be passed by a five-judge Constitution… 17 minutes ago

PeninsulaQatar

The Peninsula The court gave Prime Minister #NarendraModi|s government four weeks to respond to 144 petitions challenging the con… https://t.co/yABVrhD1tO 31 minutes ago

newsr_IN

NewsR Citizenship law: India's top court gives government four weeks to respond: https://t.co/gV61K8bGma #Delhi 35 minutes ago


SC refuses to stay CAA, gives 4 weeks to Centre to respond to pleas on CAA | Oneindia News [Video]SC refuses to stay CAA, gives 4 weeks to Centre to respond to pleas on CAA | Oneindia News

IN A BREATHER FOR THE MODI GOVERNMENT, THE SC HAS REFUSED TO STAY THE IMPLEMENTATION OF THE CONTROVERSIAL CITIZENSHIP ACT AFTER A CLUTCH OF PETITIONS SOUGHT ITS WITHDRAWAL OR DELAY AS THEY ARGUE THAT..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:00Published

India citizenship law: Supreme Court prepares to hear appeals [Video]India citizenship law: Supreme Court prepares to hear appeals

Supreme Court judges get ready to hear the first complaints against controversial new law.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:47Published

