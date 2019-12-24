Global  

'I will continue to fight': South Korea's first transgender soldier vows to oppose dismissal

South Korea&apos;s first transgender soldier said on Wednesday she would sue the military after it announced it would dismiss her for undergoing gender reassignment surgery last year.

Emer McCarthy reports.
