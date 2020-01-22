New Jersey Mandates Severance Pay For Mass Layoffs 8 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:29s - Published New Jersey Mandates Severance Pay For Mass Layoffs New Jersey has become the first state in the nation to guarantee severance pay for mass layoffs, according to the bill’s sponsors and the governor’s office. Katie Johnston reports.

Tweets about this MATOS RT @NYDailyNews: New Jersey is putting workers first. N.J. becomes the first northeastern state that guarantees and mandates severance pay… 3 hours ago Susan Marie New Jersey mandates mass layoffs severance, which cost 2,000 employees their jobs The law goes into effect in Jul… https://t.co/1Cbd8hkCwn 3 hours ago New York Daily News New Jersey is putting workers first. N.J. becomes the first northeastern state that guarantees and mandates severance pay for mass layoffs. 6 hours ago Andy Coach Weaver RT @CBSPhilly: New Jersey Mandates Severance Pay For Mass Layoffs https://t.co/yAvHf08dkR 8 hours ago Linda Moss @GovMurphy in NJ signs 1st law in nation to mandate severance pay for laid off workers. #layoffs @CoStarNews https://t.co/9LznFR0krV 9 hours ago