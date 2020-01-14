Global  

Harry, Meghan's Canada Move: Archie's Accent

Harry, Meghan's Canada Move: Archie's Accent

Harry, Meghan's Canada Move: Archie's Accent

Dominic Lipinski/ WPA Pool/ Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will relinquish royal duties starting this spring and plan to split their time between the UK and Canada.

That means their son, Archie, will likely grow up around peers and playmates who have primarily Canadian accents.

Archie will likely have a Canadian accent, an expert told Insider, although it's possible he could develop a hybrid Canadian/English accent.

