Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Biopic Picked up by Netflix

Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Biopic Picked up by Netflix Cooper is set to star in and direct the upcoming movie, which follows the life of legendary conductor Leonard Bernstein.

According to Deadline, Netflix has backed the production.

The company will launch the currently untitled project on their streaming service following a limited theatrical release.

Cooper earned the rights from the Bernstein Estate and has been working closely with his children for the past two years.

A release date has yet to be announced.
