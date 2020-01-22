Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Biopic Picked up by Netflix
Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein
Biopic Picked up by Netflix Cooper is set to star in and
direct the upcoming movie, which follows the life of legendary
conductor Leonard Bernstein.
According to Deadline, Netflix
has backed the production.
The company will launch the currently
untitled project on their streaming service
following a limited theatrical release.
Cooper earned the rights
from the Bernstein Estate and has been working closely with
his children for the past two years.
A release date has
yet to be announced.