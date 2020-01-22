Global  

Cathay Pacific Agrees To Let Flight Attendants Wear Protective Masks In-Flight

Cathay Pacific Airways will allow all crew members and frontline employees to wear surgical masks on flights.

Reuters reports the Hong Kong airline made the call due to concerns over a new coronavirus.

Cathay Pacific said passengers to and from Wuhan, China, could change or cancel flights for free through March 31st, 2020.

The virus resembles pneumonia and can lead to death.

It's believed to have originated in a seafood market in Wuhan.
