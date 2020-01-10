Global  

A Hidden Life movie - August Diehl, Valerie Pachner, Maria Simon, Tobias Moretti, Bruno Ganz, Matthias Schoenaerts, Karin Neuhä

Based on real events, from visionary writer-director Terrence Malick, A HIDDEN LIFE is the story of an unsung hero, Franz Jägerstätter, who refused to fight for the Nazis in World War II.

When the Austrian peasant farmer is faced with the threat of execution for treason, it is his unwavering faith and his love for his wife Faniand children that keeps his spirit alive.

A Hidden Life is in cinemas now.

Directed by: Terrence Malick Written by: Terrence Malick Cast: August Diehl, Valerie Pachner, Maria Simon, Tobias Moretti, Bruno Ganz, Matthias Schoenaerts, Karin Neuhäuser, Ulrich Matthes
