Brexit timeline: From 2013 referendum promise to a 2020 exit 9 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:28s - Published Brexit timeline: From 2013 referendum promise to a 2020 exit From 2013 referendum promise to a 2020 exit these are the key events in the Brexit saga so far.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this One News Page (United Kingdom) Brexit timeline: From 2013 referendum promise to a 2020 exit: https://t.co/fpyJEqRaHg #BorisJohnson 5 hours ago Guy Fawkes Brexit timeline – from the referendum to the new deadline date - The Sun https://t.co/YJ5HE5213I 21 hours ago