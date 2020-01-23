Global  

Protester interrupts Trump impeachment trial

Protester interrupts Trump impeachment trial

Protester interrupts Trump impeachment trial

Democratic congressman Hakeem Jeffries during his remarks at President Donald Trump&apos;s impeachment trial was abruptly interrupted by a protester, as captured on video from Senate TV.
