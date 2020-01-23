Global  

9-Year-Old Among Multiple Victims In Downtown Seattle Shooting; Suspect At Large

One person is dead and seven people were taken to Harborview Medical Center after a shooting Wednesday evening in downtown Seattle.
'Multiple victims' in downtown Seattle shooting

Seattle police say investigating shooting with 'multiple victims'

Seattle police said on Thursday they were investigating a shooting with "multiple victims" in a...
JavierDeVilla

Javier De Villa 👁👁 RT @i24NEWS_EN: Nine-year-old boy said to be among victims of #SeattleShooting, with multiple suspects sought by police following gun skirm… 15 minutes ago

nana_Ooh

nana_Ooh BREAKING NEWS: 9-year-old among multiple victims in downtown Seattle shooting; suspect at large https://t.co/NtQlhnGRw9 43 minutes ago

BadHombrette

Rosie RT @CBSLA: #SEATTLE UPDATE: 1 person is dead and 7 people were hospitalized following a shooting in downtown Seattle. A 9-year-old is among… 55 minutes ago

Dingodog

Brad Heartbroken for the victims in my hometown & angry that we have another mass shooting in America. I was a block awa… https://t.co/AUwD7tExeh 2 hours ago

BadrigzArt

🇧​🇦​🇩​🇷​🇮​🇬​ RT @JudyCamel: UPDATE: 9-year-old among multiple victims in downtown Seattle shooting; suspect at large. #seattleshooting #EnoughIsEnough #… 2 hours ago

woke_legends

Woke_Legend BREAKING NEWS: 9-year-old among multiple victims in downtown #Seattle shooting; suspect at large https://t.co/laIgupzHp0 2 hours ago

IngaBingaBoon

🌏 🌎 ingabingaboon 🌏 🌏 BREAKING NEWS: 9-year-old among multiple victims in downtown Seattle shooting; suspect at large https://t.co/xSaznF7cjv 2 hours ago

jetper345

kingcat DEVELOPING: At least one dead, multiple injured in downtown #Seattle shooting; 9-year-old boy among victims… https://t.co/AC2mtfy2JC 2 hours ago


Seattle shooting leaves 1 dead, suspects at large [Video]Seattle shooting leaves 1 dead, suspects at large

A violent altercation that escalated into gunfire in downtown Seattle left one woman dead and six other bystanders wounded outside a fast-food restaurant on Wednesday. Ryan Brooks reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:17Published

1 Dead, Multiple People Hurt In Shooting In Downtown Seattle [Video]1 Dead, Multiple People Hurt In Shooting In Downtown Seattle

Multiple people were shot in a busy downtown area in Seattle on Wednesday. Police say at least six people were hit by bullets and one of them has died.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:22Published

