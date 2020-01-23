Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Illinois at Purdue MBB

Video Credit: WLFI - Published < > Embed
Illinois at Purdue MBBIllinois at Purdue MBB
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Illinois at Purdue MBB

Blasted those are just a few words purdue head coach matt painter used to describe his team's embarassing loss to illinois two and a half weeks ago..

The gold and black looked like cowboy cerrone in his 40 second t-k-o loss to conor mcgregor..

The boilers knocked out by the fighting illini ..

63-37..

The 37 points the lowest since 19-49 ..

And on a school- record low 25 percent.

Round two this evening..

Trevion williams a catalyst on this offense in recent weeks..

12 points for the big man tonight..

His performance overshadowed by this guys'..

Kofi cockburn so tough to handle underneath the bucket for just about everybody in the big ten..

Tonight no different..

Cockburn asserting his dominance early..

Later in the half illinois out in transition..

Ayo dosunmu the lob..

Cockburn the finish..

22 points and 15 rebounds tonight for the freshman..

Things getting chippy in the first frame of this one..

Sasha stefanovic driving and finishing..

Alan griffin steps on his chest on the way back down the court..

Griffin ejected from the game..

And purdue regains momentum right before the break..

Aaron wheeler gives the gold and black its first lead with this three ball..

Purdue goes into the half down just one..

Mackey arena fired up for the second frame..

And that's when illinois does its damage..

Brad underwood's team on fire to start the second half..

And when georgi bezhanishvili is hitting three point shots against you..

Things might get ugly..

And they did..

Illinois manhandles purdue..

79-62 the final..

Matt painter -- illinois is tired of losing.

That's the way they played.

And there's a lot of guys in that locker room that, you know have won games for us and have been a winning teams. but illinois' fight is so much better than ours.

They have a great competitive spirit, they have a physical approach to them obviously with their two interior players, but they got athleticism to go along with that.

Even with good athleticism or good quickness or good size, you still have to have a good fight to you.

And i thought illinois' fight was once again much better than ours.

In high school girls hoops..

Andy baker and jeff visiting jane schott and west




You Might Like


Tweets about this

mikezor052588

Michael Gross @HOHBigPhil @IlliniPulseRy @chjulian1 @takhtehchianmd @jppalmCBS Wisconsin ran into a desperate Purdue team and was… https://t.co/MRTtZUjQuh 7 minutes ago

michaeljr003

Michael Dover Jr. Honorable Mentions: 2018 @ Purdue 2017 v Oklahoma 2014 Orange Bowl 2011 @ TTUN 2009 @ Purdue 2008 @ USC and a game… https://t.co/z65Q4CJtCa 1 hour ago

zainbando99

Zain Bando ™️🔶🔶♿️ 🐐 RT @ALionEye: Updated KenPom projections for the Big Ten: Michigan State 13-7 Illinois 12-8 Iowa 12-8 Maryland 12-8 Wisconsin 12-8 Minneso… 2 hours ago

Nick51241

Nick Henke @JWerner247 Jeremy, in your article you said after a win in Purdue Illinois should be ranked Even higher next week.… https://t.co/IFNtfpwBZE 2 hours ago

nbc15_madison

nbc15_madison Just three days ago, worlds were reversed. Wisconsin hit a program-record 18 3-pointers in an 82-68 home win over N… https://t.co/KbISc634JP 2 hours ago

MichaelHerfel7

Michael Herfel RT @LucasAtLarge: It’s not like Mackey Arena has been home away from home (4-41 since opening) but true measure will be response at Iowa es… 2 hours ago

SpencerPeyrot

Spencer from Jersey RT @JustTMill: I am not at Mackey tonight. Covering Zionsville at HSE, but we're tagging in the new kid @dubby__ for @HammerAndRails. Pre… 2 hours ago

LucasAtLarge

Mike Lucas It’s not like Mackey Arena has been home away from home (4-41 since opening) but true measure will be response at I… https://t.co/F5nhb9aEux 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.