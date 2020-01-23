Illinois at Purdue MBB

Blasted those are just a few words purdue head coach matt painter used to describe his team's embarassing loss to illinois two and a half weeks ago..

The gold and black looked like cowboy cerrone in his 40 second t-k-o loss to conor mcgregor..

The boilers knocked out by the fighting illini ..

63-37..

The 37 points the lowest since 19-49 ..

And on a school- record low 25 percent.

Round two this evening..

Trevion williams a catalyst on this offense in recent weeks..

12 points for the big man tonight..

His performance overshadowed by this guys'..

Kofi cockburn so tough to handle underneath the bucket for just about everybody in the big ten..

Tonight no different..

Cockburn asserting his dominance early..

Later in the half illinois out in transition..

Ayo dosunmu the lob..

Cockburn the finish..

22 points and 15 rebounds tonight for the freshman..

Things getting chippy in the first frame of this one..

Sasha stefanovic driving and finishing..

Alan griffin steps on his chest on the way back down the court..

Griffin ejected from the game..

And purdue regains momentum right before the break..

Aaron wheeler gives the gold and black its first lead with this three ball..

Purdue goes into the half down just one..

Mackey arena fired up for the second frame..

And that's when illinois does its damage..

Brad underwood's team on fire to start the second half..

And when georgi bezhanishvili is hitting three point shots against you..

Things might get ugly..

And they did..

Illinois manhandles purdue..

79-62 the final..

Matt painter -- illinois is tired of losing.

That's the way they played.

And there's a lot of guys in that locker room that, you know have won games for us and have been a winning teams. but illinois' fight is so much better than ours.

They have a great competitive spirit, they have a physical approach to them obviously with their two interior players, but they got athleticism to go along with that.

Even with good athleticism or good quickness or good size, you still have to have a good fight to you.

And i thought illinois' fight was once again much better than ours.

In high school girls hoops..

Andy baker and jeff visiting jane schott and west