Brexit Bill Clears U.K. Parliament

Brexit Bill Clears U.K. Parliament

Brexit Bill Clears U.K. Parliament

After years of political deadlock, the U.K. is set to leave the EU by the end of the month.
UK lawmakers remove child-migrants promise from Brexit bill

LONDON (AP) — British lawmakers have overturned changes to the government’s flagship Brexit bill...
Seattle Times - Published

House of Commons rejects changes to Brexit bill demanded by upper house

London, Jan 23 (IANS) The House of Commons (lower house of British parliament) on Wednesday...
Sify - Published


Julieo16514643

Julie-o RT @LeaveEUOfficial: Boris' Brexit bill clears its final parliamentary hurdle as the Lords wave through the legislation unamended, paving t… 1 minute ago

shosha16

shosha RT @business: Boris Johnson’s Brexit bill finally passes through Parliament, putting Britain on track to leave the EU in nine days https://… 3 minutes ago

joaoinghana

🇵🇹 🇪🇺 Joao Henriques RT @lesemasters: ⁦@BorisJohnson⁩ asks for 'rancour and division' to be left behind after Brexit bill clears parliament.. REALLY..? YOU CHAN… 5 minutes ago

songbirdsings5

LETFREEDOMRING✝️🇺🇸 RT @Breaking911: BREAKING NEWS: Brexit bill clears UK parliament, set to become law - AFP 10 minutes ago

trace2367

Trace x RT @demindblower: Hopeless Johnson's Brexit bill clears Parliament - but no deal still on cards https://t.co/Ouks9bPwOs https://t.co/KJsefM… 10 minutes ago

ClyntonZC

Clynton van den Bergh RT @amplifytrading: Boris Johnson’s Brexit bill finally passes through Parliament, putting Britain on track to leave the EU in nine days ht… 11 minutes ago

lesemasters

LeslieMasters🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪🇵🇹🇬🇧🇪🇺#FBPE ⁦@BorisJohnson⁩ asks for 'rancour and division' to be left behind after Brexit bill clears parliament.. REALLY..? Y… https://t.co/izlFhcWRLb 17 minutes ago

ThomasBerg10

Thomas Berg Boris Johnson asks for 'rancour and division' to be left behind after Brexit bill clears parliament https://t.co/heyluMSPAv 23 minutes ago


Brexit a step closer as Withdrawal Bill clears House of Commons [Video]Brexit a step closer as Withdrawal Bill clears House of Commons

The UK’s exit from the European Union moved a step closer after Boris Johnson’s Brexit Bill cleared the Commons. The European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill was given a third reading by 330..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published

UK Brexit bill: New parliament approves PM Johnson's EU divorce deal [Video]UK Brexit bill: New parliament approves PM Johnson's EU divorce deal

Credit: FRANCE 24 English     Duration: 05:01Published

