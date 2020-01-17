Travelers On High Alert As Coronavirus Continues To Spread 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 03:03s - Published Travelers On High Alert As Coronavirus Continues To Spread Despite an outbreak of a coronavirus in China that has been linked to 17 deaths, Los Angeles County public health officials Wednesday stressed that while it's "very possible" the area will see at least one patient, there were currently no known cases in the county.

