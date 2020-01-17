Global  

Travelers On High Alert As Coronavirus Continues To Spread

Travelers On High Alert As Coronavirus Continues To Spread

Travelers On High Alert As Coronavirus Continues To Spread

Despite an outbreak of a coronavirus in China that has been linked to 17 deaths, Los Angeles County public health officials Wednesday stressed that while it's "very possible" the area will see at least one patient, there were currently no known cases in the county.
