Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Democrats accuse Trump of corrupt scheme at trial

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:39s - Published < > Embed
Democrats accuse Trump of corrupt scheme at trial

Democrats accuse Trump of corrupt scheme at trial

At the start of President Donald Trump&apos;s impeachment trial on Wednesday, House impeachment manager Adam Schiff said Trump had pushed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son on unsubstantiated corruption charges last year.

Ryan Brooks reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Democrats launch first salvo at trial, accuse Trump of corrupt scheme

The lead Democratic prosecutor accused President Donald Trump at his impeachment trial in the U.S....
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Sydney Morning HeraldJapan Today


Donald Trump accused of corrupt scheme to 'cheat' in 2020 election at impeachment trial


Telegraph.co.uk - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

saintPa96170886

saint Paul🇬🇧 RT @Reuters: Rep. Adam Schiff said at Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate that the president had pushed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Z… 3 minutes ago

AlexisRVanHorn

Alexis Van Horn RT @Reuters: 'Nothing could be more dangerous to a democracy than a commander-in-chief who believed that he could operate with impunity, fr… 5 minutes ago

Reuters

Reuters Rep. Adam Schiff said at Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate that the president had pushed Ukrainian President… https://t.co/ZeTUxoTtJh 8 minutes ago

RickStoevenbeld

Rick Stoevenbeld RT @EUwatchers: Democrats accused President Donald Trump at his impeachment trial on Wednesday (22 January) of a cor... https://t.co/fGEpiX… 10 minutes ago

shakeycrackers

rchorneau RT @Reuters: Democrats accused President Trump at his #ImpeachmentTrial of a corrupt scheme to pressure Ukraine to help him get re-elected… 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.