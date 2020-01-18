Global  

2012 gang-rape victim's mother thanks Kangana for condemning Jasing's pardon urge

2012 gang-rape victim’s mother thanks Kangana for condemning Jasing’s pardon urge

2012 gang-rape victim’s mother thanks Kangana for condemning Jasing’s pardon urge

2012 gang-rape victim’s mother thanked actor Kangana Ranaut for condemning senior lawyer Indira Jaising’s pardon urge.

Kangana took a jibe at Jaising during her upcoming film Panga’s press conference in Mumbai.
Nightelf12

Ak... RT @ANI: #WATCH Asha Devi, mother of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim: Till now, I never talked about politics, but now I want to say that thos… 48 minutes ago

vpmsBLR

MuthuSaravanan RT @Poltergiest420: 👍👍👍👍 KanganaRanaut lashes out at senior lawyer Indira Jaising for statement that Delhi gang rape victim’s mother should… 1 hour ago

krdave

K.R.Dave🇮🇳 RT @captpillay: @MasalaBai @IJaising Understand @IJaising is against death penalty. The Nirbhaya gang rape murder victim got the worse for… 2 hours ago

captpillay

Capt Harish Pillay @MasalaBai @IJaising Understand @IJaising is against death penalty. The Nirbhaya gang rape murder victim got the w… https://t.co/GV4xX4oyg4 2 hours ago

RoshanSdrprop

MajorRoshanBhatia(retd) RT @captpillay: @kavita_krishnan @IJaising But the simple question is,how could a lady who “has spent her entire life fighting for and wi… 2 hours ago

jobgujnews3

jobgujnews ‘Fully agree with Kangana Ranaut’: Delhi gang-rape victim’s mother after actor’s comments against Indira Jaising – … https://t.co/9yMhUzZXBh 3 hours ago

ShreeNair04

Shreeja Nair RT @timesofindia: Delhi gang-rape victim's mother comes out in support of #KanganaRanaut via @etimes https://t.co/ukL2XNIX40 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kangana Ranaut slams Indira Jaising, says, ‘she should be kept in jail with the convicts’ [Video]Kangana Ranaut slams Indira Jaising, says, ‘she should be kept in jail with the convicts’

Kangana Ranaut took a jibe at senior lawyer Indira Jaising over her statement requesting 2012 gang-rape victim’s mother to forgive the convicts.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:15Published

Who is she to question me?: Delhi gang rape victim's mother on Jaising’s pardon urge [Video]Who is she to question me?: Delhi gang rape victim's mother on Jaising’s pardon urge

The mother of the December 2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder victim has hit out at senior lawyer Indira Jaising for asking her to forgive the four men, who are on death row for committing the brutal..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:27Published

