U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin Tells Climate Activist Greta Thunberg to ‘Go Study’ Before She Lectures on Environment

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin Tells Climate Activist Greta Thunberg to 'Go Study' Before She Lectures on Environment

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin Tells Climate Activist Greta Thunberg to ‘Go Study’ Before She Lectures on Environment

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin dismisses the efforts of climate activist Greta Thunberg, saying she should study before lecturing.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin tells climate change activist Greta Thunberg to get an economics degree

Thunberg, 17, spoke at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where she made an...
'Who is she?' - US Treasury chief takes swipe at Thunberg

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says Swedish climate activist...
dlbaker939

Lee939 RT @MarciaDaughtre1: It’s pretty sad that Mnuchin, our Secretary of the Treasury, finds it necessary to bully a child . Is this all you hav… 7 seconds ago

Wethepeoplethe2

We the people the majority the poor RT @HuffPost: Critics suggested the U.S. treasury secretary should get a science degree so he can finally understand climate change. https:… 1 minute ago

_deepmonkey

深猴 RT @LeaveEUOfficial: U.S Treasury Secretary, Steve Mnuchin reiterates @realDonaldTrump's commitment to a fantastic US-UK trade deal, tellin… 8 minutes ago


British royal Prince Charles meets climate activist Greta Thunberg [Video]British royal Prince Charles meets climate activist Greta Thunberg

Prince Charles said teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg was "remarkable". View on euronews

Mnuchin on climate and comments about Thunberg [Video]Mnuchin on climate and comments about Thunberg

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin discusses climate issues

